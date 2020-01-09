Knox Man Accused of Selling Meth to Informant Rejects Plea Offer; Jury Selection Scheduled for Trial

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man who allegedly sold methamphetamine to a Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team’s confidential informant (C.I.) rejected a plea offer on Wednesday.

Zachary Scott Hall, 25, rejected an offer to plead guilty to one felony count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver on Wednesday, January 8.

Jury selection for a trial for Hall has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on March 16.

He faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Hall remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The charges stem from a controlled purchase arranged by CNET officers on April 4, 2019.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by Detective Wright, on April 4, CNET conducted a controlled purchase of one-half gram of crystal methamphetamine from Zachary Scott Hall in exchange for $100.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency utilizing a C.I. to execute the purchase.

Investigators obtained photographs of Snapchat messages between the C.I. and Hall arranging the purchase at a location in Elk Township. The C.I. and an undercover detective arrived at the arranged location and Hall arrived in a maroon Mitsubishi Eclipse a short time later. The C.I. exited the undercover vehicle and approached the driver’s side window of Hall’s vehicle, then walked around to the front passenger seat of Hall’s vehicle.

The complaint notes that the C.I. got into the vehicle and then exited it a short time later. Hall then allegedly yelled out the window saying the C.I. had paid for two bags and only took one, and the C.I. then walked over, and Hall handed the C.I. another bag through the window. The C.I. then turned both bags over to the detective.

The charges were filed against Hall on Thursday, July 11, through Magisterial District Judge Amy Long Turk’s office.

Hall also faces the following charges in a separate case stemming from a June 27, 2019 incident:

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

