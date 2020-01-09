 

Featured Local Event

Local Woman Loses Control of Vehicle, Crashes into Tree Off Route 36

Thursday, January 9, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A crash occurred early Monday afternoon on State Route 36 when a local woman lost control of her vehicle and struck a tree.

According to police, around 12:14 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 53-year-old Kathleen E. Hall, of Leeper, was operating a 2010 Ford Transit Connect XLT, traveling north on Route 36 Colonel Drake Highway just north of Ramsaytown Road in Rose Township, Jefferson County.

Police say Hall lost control of her vehicle, and it traveled off the roadway striking a tree.

Hall was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Kelly Towing.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc.

