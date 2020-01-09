Lucinda Women Charged for Taking Cash Customer Left at Self-Checkout

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Lucinda women are facing charges for allegedly taking the cash that a previous customer had forgotten at a self-checkout at Clarion Walmart.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 57-year-old Jody Lynn Reed and 21-year-old Augustina Reed, both of Lucinda:

– Theft Property Lost Etc. By Mistake, Misdemeanor 1

– Conspiracy – Theft Property Lost Etc. By Mistake, Misdemeanor 1

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:36 p.m. on November 11, a known victim reported that she had been at Clarion Walmart on November 8 and had used the self-checkout. The victim received cash back and had forgotten to get the cash from the self-checkout before leaving the store.

The complaint notes the victim provided a receipt which showed her checkout time to be 6:25 p.m.

On December 5, Trooper Rowe, of the Clarion-based State Police, contacted asset protection at the store and provided them with the information from the report. Still images of two individuals taking the money at 6:26 p.m. were then discovered, and Trooper Rowe was able to identify the individuals through images of the vehicle they used, according to the complaint.

On December 22, the individuals, identified as Jody Lynn Reed and Augustina Reed, were interviewed and asked about the cash. They denied finding anything and stated “there were kids near the checkout that day,” the complaint indicates.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, January 2.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on February 4 in front of Magisterial District Judge

Timothy P. Schill.

Certified summons were issued to the defendants on January 8.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.