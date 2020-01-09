 

Man Accused of Falsely Reporting Vehicle Stolen Following Hit-and-Run Crash Held for Court

Thursday, January 9, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavelPINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Sigel man was held for court Tuesday on a false report charge from an incident where he allegedly reported his vehicle stolen in an apparent attempt to avoid charges related to a hit-and-run incident.

Court documents indicate one third-degree misdemeanor count of false reports against 32-year-old Marcus A. West was held for court on Tuesday, January 7.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred in Pine Creek Township in late August 2019.

Around 9:31 a.m. on August 25, Trooper Liddle, of the Punxsutawney-based State Police, was dispatched to a location on U.S. 322 in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, to speak to Marcus West about his vehicle being stolen, according to a criminal complaint.

West stated he was driving intoxicated on August 24 when he pulled over and parked his vehicle on Sulgar Road/U.S. 322 because he was too intoxicated and then contacted his father to come pick him up, the complaint states.

West allegedly stated he went back the next morning to pick up his vehicle and discovered it was gone. He then reported it stolen.

West appeared very nervous while speaking with Trooper Liddle and was stumbling with his words, the complaint indicates.

Trooper Liddle noted: “It appeared West was not telling me the truth about what happened to his vehicle.” and added that West would not allow him to speak with his parents regarding the incident.

According to the complaint, when asked if he crashed his vehicle on the night in question, West said he did not, and said he “just wanted to find his car.”

West then contacted the state police barracks on August 26 and related he found his vehicle at McPherson’s Auto.

According to the complaint, the Brookville Borough Police then contacted the Punxsutawney-based State Police and related they had investigated a hit-and-run crash with the vehicle in question involved that occurred around 2:49 a.m. on August 25.

Officer Gallagher, of the Brookville Borough Police, related he was citing West with multiple summary traffic citations. West pleaded guilty to all of the traffic citations on September 25.

The false report charge was filed through Judge Bazylak’s office on December 11.

A preliminary hearing is also scheduled for February 13 at 9:45 a.m. on DUI charges from an October 2 incident in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.


