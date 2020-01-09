Margaret Shirley English Lowers, 83, of Oil City, went home to be with the Lord after a period of declining health, on January 7, 2020, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born May 15, 1936, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Viola English and Laurel Anderson, and stepdaughter to the late Ralph Mong.

Shirley, as she liked to go by, went to Oil City Schools. She was a stay at home mom, raising her children until they left home. In addition, she was a master at lovingly driving her children nuts, at times, with great skills that came naturally and with smooth finesse.

She was of the Pentecostal faith and was a member of Calvary Temple Church.

She loved dogs and enjoyed when therapy dogs would visit the nursing home, in her later years. She also enjoyed the other activities and services that Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center provided, doing word searches, and talking to the staff there and her friends.

She is survived by her children: Irene Green of Franklin, James English, Sr. and his girlfriend Linda Carroll of Oil City, Thomas B. Lowers I of Union City, Jack Lowers Sr. of Centerville, Jane Lowers-Doyle and fiancé Steve Sweetapple of Oil City and Rick “Lowers” Hazlett of Oil City; her sisters: Phyllis Mae Shiner of Oil City, Olive Vitka of Oil City, and Florence Winger and husband Dennis of Oil City; and two dear friends, Sondra Sensenbaugh and Maggie Port both of Franklin.

Also surviving are 18 grandchildren: Gordon Green Jr. of Ohio, Gerald Green of Franklin, Gary Green of Franklin, Beth Dunkle and fiancé Shawn Rhoads of Rocky Grove, James English Jr. and his wife Victoria of Hydetown, Tiffany English of Hydetown, Ann Burrows of Meadville, Deb Lowers of California, Julia Jones of California, James Joseph Jones of California, John Lowers of California, Tom Lowers II of Rhode Island, David Lowers Sr. of New York, Cari Lowers of Oil City, Kwaylene Lowers of Oil City, Kevin Lowers of Oil City, Trever Doyle and fiancée Ashli Underhill of Montana, and Ann Burrows of Meadville.

In addition to Shirley’s parents and stepfather, she was preceded in death by a daughter Mary LaRue Lowers Colbertson, an infant brother James Mong, Jr., an infant granddaughter Amy Lynn Lowers, and infant grandson Jack Lowers Jr., two sons-in-law Gordon Green Sr. and John Doyle, a daughter-in-law Heide Lowers, and lastly, the one true love of her life, Duane Proper.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for the exceptional care, kindness, and compassion that was shown to Shirley during her stay there at the home. In addition, the care and overwhelming support of AseraCare Hospice for helping Shirley during her final days.

Visitation will be at the Morrison Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11, from 6 pm to 8 pm, and again on Sunday, January 12, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow the visitation on Sunday, January 12, beginning at 2:00 p.m., with Pastors Rolland Smith and Jonathan Haag co-officiating.

Interment will be at Lamey Cemetery.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

