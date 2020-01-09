Mary Elizabeth (Gladd) Ramsey, 75, of Emlenton, died January 7, 2020, following a brief illness.

Mrs. Ramsey was born in Oil City on December 6, 1944. She was the daughter of the late Pauleen (Gladd) Fleming. Mary grew up in the village of Argentine in Butler County where she lived with her grandmother, Agatha Gladd, and was surrounded by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Mary graduated from Moniteau High School in 1962 and married Michael F. Ramsey of Boyers in 1964, who preceded her in death.. Mary held numerous jobs including working at the Parker Glass Plant for 13 years. But her true calling was helping people and she worked as an independent caregiver for the elderly during the last decades of her working life. During that time she was greatly appreciated and loved by many. Mary was a resident of Emlenton since 1975 and has been involved in the Scrubgrass Senior Center since she retired. Mary enjoyed socializing with friends and relatives and especially enjoyed traveling in her later years. Some of her favorite places to visit were Nashville, Florida, Las Vegas, Salamanca, NY and Atlantic City, NJ.

Surviving is a son, Steven M. Ramsey of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Kimberly D. Saltrick and her husband, Keith, of Grove City.; three grandchildren, Ramsey, Greta, and Harrison Saltrick, also of Grove City; one sister, Dee (Fleming) Cathell of Baltimore, MD; four sisters-in-law, Wava (Ramsey) Morgan of Mesquite, Texas, Elizabeth (Allen) Grossman and her husband, Bob, of Butler, Daisy (Allen) Waldenmyer and her husband, Richard, of Georgia and SuZee (Allen) Beblo and her husband, Alan, of Cabot PA; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank and Charles Fleming and her sister, Betty Alters

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

A memorial service will follow from the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Darryl Knopp, pastor of the Emlenton Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Memorials contributions may be made to the Emlenton Area Ambulance Association, PO Box 346, Emlenton, PA 16373. Interment will be in the Crawford Memorial Cemetery.

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.