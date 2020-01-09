MOPS to Host ‘Mom to Mom’ Sale, Luncheon on February 8

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) is hosting a Mom to Mom Sale and Luncheon on Saturday, February 8.

The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Trinity Point Church of God.

It only costs $1.00 to participate.

There will be over 30 sellers with reasonably priced, gently-used maternity, baby, and child-related items.

A delicious homemade lunch, as well as coffee and espresso drinks, will be provided.

The event is open to the public and all proceeds benefit local mothers.

Trinity Point Church of God is located at 180 West Trinity Drive, Clarion, PA 16214.

More information on Clarion County MOPS can be found on their Facebook page, or on their website at http://www.mops.org/groups/clarioncountymops.

