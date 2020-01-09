Newly Renovated Luxury Suites Open in Downtown Clarion
Have you always wished that you could stay overnight right on Main Street in Clarion? Now you can. Two recently renovated luxury suites were listed on AirBnB just two weeks ago, and they already have seen their first visitors.
The two one-bedroom suites are located above F.L. Crooks & Co. in the Wilson building that was built in 1905.
Owner Jim Crooks thought of every detail from high quality sheets, drapes, and mattresses from Faller’s Furniture to a fully-stocked kitchen. Contractor Andy Kirby and his team spent months in construction to finalize the new renovation. The icing on the cake was to have Whitling Photography take high-quality photos to showcase all the hard work involved to entice outside travelers.
We asked Jim Crooks what his hopes were in creating these two rentable suites, and he said: “People can come downtown, feel safe, and enjoy the ambiance of the space that we have created – right in downtown Clarion. They can walk to many attractions, from hiking the Clarion Loop, to many shops, breweries, and shop at F.L. Crooks.”
Don Crooks (Jim’s father) always spoke about the basic business principle: “Find a need, and fill it.” Finishing the two suites fills a need that Clarion has for the option to spend the night downtown.
After the retirement of Bill and Judy Miller, owners of the Clarion House B&B on 7th Avenue after 27 years in business, Clarion is ripe for this type of new business (the B&B is currently for sale).
Crooks added: “There’s a lot of need – we have many hotel spaces at the interstate, however people want more of a local flavor of staying in a building that’s 115 years old – it’s a piece of history of Clarion.”
Creating overnight options in addition to the many hotels close to the interstate will help increase tourism in Clarion – which will, in effect, help our business downtown: retail shops, service businesses like salons, restaurants, breweries, and even the University. When one of our businesses does well, we all do. There will always be risk involved with investments; however, Clarion shows that it has several needs that can be filled one business at a time.
If you would like to rent these suites, please visit the following website here.
