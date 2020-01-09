YMCA 3rd & 4th Grade Basketball Registration Deadline January 27

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA has announced open registration for the Third and Fourth Grade Basketball Program starting this February. Games will be held inside the new Clarion County YMCA.

The program is open to boys and girls in grades three and four. The six-week program teaches basketball fundamentals, good sportsmanship, and teamwork. The program runs from February 1 to March 21 with practices and games on Saturdays. All practices and games will be at the YMCA located at 499 Mayfield Road.

Printable registration forms are available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.

Online registration is available here.

The cost is $25.00 for Members and $45.00 for Non-members through January 27, 2020. Registrations received after January 27 will be charged an additional $5.00.

Volunteers are welcome to help with the program. Anyone wishing to help should indicate their willingness to coach on the registration form and obtain free volunteer clearances prior to the first game/practice.

About the YMCA

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400 and follow the Y on Facebook.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; and Sundays from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

Clarion County YMCA and exploreClarion.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and Camp Coffman.

