Orton, Penny, Stevanus Lead A-C Valley Past Redbank Valley in Boys’ Basketball

FOXBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Levi Orton had a monster double-double of 21 points and 17 rebounds while adding five assists to lead A-C Valley past visiting Redbank Valley, 69-52.

(Photo of Eddie Stevanus, who had a double-double for A-C Valley Wednesday in the win over Redbank Valley)

Eli Penny added 17 points, seven rebounds, five steals and five assists for the Falcons who also got a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds from Eddie Stevanus. Tanner Merwin chipped in nine points and seven steals.

A-C Valley led by as many as 33 points in the fourth quarter before pulling its starters.

Chris Marshall paced Redbank Valley with 18 points, 11 in the fourth quarter, while Bryson Bain added 16 points, eight in the final eight minutes.

Bryson Bain paced Redbank Valley with 16 points, eight in the fourth quarter

Bain 16 points, 8 in the 4th and Marshall 18 points, and 11 points in the 4th after the starters were pulled.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.