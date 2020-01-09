Rainey Drains Three-Quarters Court Shot at Overtime Horn to Give Union Boys Win Over Karns City (With Video)

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Caden Rainey hit a three-quarter court shot as time expired in overtime to give Union a 64-61 win over visiting Karns City.

(Photo: Caden Rainey of Union hit a shot from about 70 feet away at the horn in overtime to give Union a 64-61 win over Karns City. Photo by Shelly Atzeni. Check out more of Atzeni’s work here.)

Rainey came away with a steal and then took a couple of dribbles before heaving up a shot from around the opposing 3-point line to win the game.

Watch Rainey’s game-winning shot. Video courtesy of Owen Saylor.

“Rainey’s shot was every kid’s dream,” Union head coach Brent Saylor said. “You shoot those counting down the clock before practice or on the court in the backyard. I couldn’t be happier for him.”

With Karns City ahead 61-59 in overtime with around 30 seconds, the Gremlins Ethan McElroy missed two free throws, and Truman Vereb grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Micah Rupp.

Vereb then calmly sunk both charity shots to tie the game at 61.

Karns City then held for the last shot, but Karter Vogle played strong defense on the Gremlins Chase Beighley forcing a turnover with Rainey coming away with the steal and the game-winning shot.

With the game tied at 54 at the end of regulation, Union had a shot to win the game. But Rainey threw an errant pass with nine seconds left giving Karns City a chance to win at the end of regulation. But the Gremlins weren’t able to score sending the game to overtime.

In overtime, Rainey, who had been limited to just four second-half points, ended up hitting three free throws and the game-winning shot to finish with six of Union’s 10 points in the extra session.

Karns City led 36-27 at halftime before Union, behind five points from Brock Jordan and four each from Luke Bowser and Vogle took a 47-44 lead going to the fourth quarter.

“I told the boys at halftime that the team that won the first four minutes of the third quarter would win the game,” Saylor said. “We won the third quarter to take the lead. That was huge.”

Beighley, who scored a game-high 31 points, scored all 10 of Karns City’s fourth-quarter point to help the Gremlins forge the tie and force overtime.

But in overtime, all the Gremlins could muster were seven made free throws.

Rainey finished with a team-best 26 points for Union while adding six rebounds. Bowser chipped in 10 points and 11 rebounds with Vereb scoring nine points to go with 12 rebounds and three assists.

Nathan Waltman added 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds for Karns City with Rupp scoring six points to go with 10 boards.

“Both teams left it all on the floor,” Saylor said. “It was a big win for us, we needed it.”

The win improved Union to 6-4 on the season with Karns City falling to 6-4 as well.

Union is back in action Friday at Keystone with Karns City also in action Friday when it hosts North Clarion.

