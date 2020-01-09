Sandra K. Rice, 73, of Carlton, died peacefully at 9:17 PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in UPMC-Hamot in Erie, with her family by her side; following a period of declining health.

She was born December 18, 1946, in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Robert L. and Twila Austin Keith.

Sandy had worked for many years as the deli department manager for Bi-Lo Supermarkets; she had worked at the Greenville, Meadville and Titusville markets. Earlier, she had worked as a laborer at GTI in Hadley; as a creeler at AVTEX Fibers in Meadville; and at the former Thorne’s Market in Oil City.

She enjoyed playing Bingo and trips to the casinos. She also enjoyed crafting ceramics. Most important to her always was her family. She cherished the fun times they shared together at cookouts and family gatherings.

She was married to Dewayne Rice on November 16, 1964, who survives.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by her children: Jeff and Renee Rice; Rob and Trina Rice and Brian and Cynthia Rice, all of Clark’s Mills; in addition to her grandchildren: Jeffrey and Amber Rice of Sandy Lake; Keith and Angelina Rice of Pittsburgh; Jodi and John Shaffer of Cochranton; Tom and Krysta Shierer of Greenville; Kayla and Jess Young of Greenville; Kevin and Karen Rice of Magnolia, Delaware; Kurt and Ashley Young of Sharpsville; Tiffany Croft and Justin Holler of Mercer; Cody Croft of Mercer; Brandon Rice of Annapolis, MD; Devin and Lena Rice of Hadley; Kylee Peterson of Clark’s Mills and Austin Rice of Clark’s Mills; in addition to 13 great-grandchildren.

Also surviving is her brother, Roger Keith and his wife, Peg of Cooperstown; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christine Croft; her mother, Twila Karns; a brother, Alton Keith; her step-father, Jim Karns and by her great-granddaughter, Marleigh Byrd Rice.

The family will receive friends Saturday 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Private interment will be in Cooperstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

