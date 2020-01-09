 

Say What?!: Wisconsin Man’s Class Ring Turns Up 40 Years Later in Australia

Thursday, January 9, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Wisconsin-mans-class-ring-turns-up-40-years-later-in-AustraliaAUSTRALIA – A Wisconsin man who lost his class ring while studying in Europe in 1977 said he was shocked to discover the ring was in the possession of an Australian woman more than 40 years later.

Kevin Kinney of Fox Point said he was traveling across Europe by train in 1977 when he noticed his Hayward High School class ring was missing.

Read the full story here.


