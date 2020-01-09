SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Offers Special Friday Night Dinners
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Starting Friday, January 10, Wanango Country Club is serving a special dinner menu every Friday for you to enjoy!
Dinner will be served from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
This is open to the public.
The following menu will continue until Friday, February 28:
Starters
Spinach Dip with Warm Pita Chip- $8
Fried Shrimp with Chili Aioli- $9
Spanakopita- $13
Mini Crab Cakes- $13
Soup of the Day
Cup- $4 Bowl- $6
Dinner Plates
Comes with House Salad or Cup of Soup, & 1 Side
Dressing Choices: Balsamic, Bleu Cheese, French, Italian, Ranch
Chicken Parmesan- $15
Fried Cod with Tartar Sauce- $16
Grilled Salmon with a Lemon Butter Sauce- $18
Prime Rib- $25
Surf & Turf- $29
Served with French Fries
Beau Burger- $12
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich- $12
Chicken Caesar Salad- $12
Sides
Vegetable Medley – Garlic & Herb Mashed Potatoes – Mac ‘n’ Cheese
Kids’ Menu
“Kid Burger” served with French Fries- $7
Chicken Tenders served with French Fries- $8
Mac ‘n’ Cheese- $6
Dessert
Beignets- $7
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookies- $6
Strawberry Shortcake- $7
Reservations preferred but not required – made by calling 814-676-8133, Option #3 (leave a message)
The Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA 16343.
For more information, visit https://www.wanangocountryclub.com/.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.