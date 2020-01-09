 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Take Your Resolution Further This New Year with Coolsculpting at Simply Skin Medical Spa

Thursday, January 9, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Annotation 2020-01-09 091325CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Take your resolution further this New Year with coolsculpting at Simply Skin Medical Spa!

What are your goals in 2020?

This special offer from coolsculpting can help you Take Your Resolution Further.

To get this gift card and see conditions, click here: coolscul.pt/2KqrWv3.

This offer cannot be combined with other practice offers. Valid for a limited time only.

Call 814-227-2362 today for more information or to schedule a consultation.

For more information on Simply Skin Medical Spa, visit their website here.

simply-skin


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.