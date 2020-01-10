A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Rain, mainly after 8am. High near 48. South wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Rain likely, mainly before 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 60. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers, mainly before 4am. Low around 41. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 9am, then a chance of rain showers after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.