Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cream-Filled Banana Cupcakes

These moist and delicious cupcakes are the perfect mid-morning snack!

Cream-Filled Banana Cupcakes

Ingredients

1/2 cup shortening

1-1/3 cups sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup mashed ripe bananas

1/3 cup buttermilk

Filling:

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 cup milk

1/3 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup shortening

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

Additional confectioners’ sugar

Directions

~In a large bowl, cream shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine the flour, salt, baking soda and baking powder; add to the creamed mixture alternately with bananas and buttermilk, beating well after each addition. Fill paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full.

~Bake at 350° for 20 to 25 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean). Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

~Meanwhile, for filling, in a small saucepan, combine flour and milk until smooth. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir for two minutes (or until thickened). Cool to room temperature.

~In a small bowl, cream butter and shortening until light and fluffy. Beat in vanilla and cooled milk mixture until smooth. Beat in confectioners’ sugar.

~Using a sharp knife, cut a 1-inch circle 1 inch deep in the top of each cupcake. Carefully remove tops and set aside.

~Fill with filling; replace tops. Sprinkle with additional confectioners’ sugar.

~Makes 1-1/2 dozen cupcakes.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.