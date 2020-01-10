Future of AWP in Marble Uncertain Following Devastating Fire

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – While the investigation into the cause of the fire that caused major damage at Allegheny Wood Products (AWP) located in Marble, Washington Township, continues, the future of the mill is uncertain.

According to John Crites, president of AWP, they are waiting for more information from their insurance company before determining what will happen next with the Marble location.

“We have been in business nearly 50 years, and this is our first ever major loss due to fire,” Crites told exploreClarion.com.

“We were told by the insurance adjuster that claims of this nature and size can take up to three months for them to go through and figure out.”

Crites noted he expects the investigation to last at least another month.

“We’re kind of waiting to hear and see what they come back with. It’s really going to depend on that. It’s unfortunate, because there’s going to be a lot of time passed before we can do anything or make any plans.”

According to Crites, while the circumstances are unfortunate, the support from the surrounding community has been extraordinary.

“We have 13 locations, and of all those places, I can’t say we’d have had as good a response to this kind of thing as we had up there,” he said, noting that not only did most of the management and crew make it to the mill within an hour of the fire being reported, but community members also showed up with everything from donuts and McDonald’s to offers of assistance.

“We’ve been there since 2004, but that mill has been there, I believe, over 90 years, possibly almost 100. My father, who founded our company, actually worked at that mill when it was part of the Hardwood Corporation of America.”

The history, and what the mill and the business means to people in the region, is something Crites noted he respects.

“There’s a lot of history up there, and wonderful people. It’s a wonderful area to be in the hardwood business.”

While our region might be a great place to be in the hardwood business, Crites also noted that right now is not the best time to be in the business.

“The tariffs that the Chinese government imposed has hit hardwood industry very hard over last 18 or 19 months since they were imposed.”

According to Crites, it has created some of the toughest times they’ve ever seen in the industry.

“We had played off a shift already at Marble, before Thanksgiving, and I can’t remember the exact totals, but I think we were able to keep that down to mostly temporary employees and those who hadn’t been there long.”

Crites say the downsizing was necessary for the company to “weather the storm” the tariffs created.

“It has been tough for entire company, and can’t I speak for other companies, but everything I’m hearing is that we’re all going through same thing. Hopefully this first phase of trade agreements in next week or so will give some us some relief.”

One fact Crites cited, that isn’t often mentioned, is that hardwood lumber is the second largest agricultural export to China, second only to soybeans in terms of dollar amounts.

However, despite the downturn, he remains hopeful, but reserved, about the future.

“All this the damage, it isn’t something you can repair in any quick kind of fashion, and the nature of fire and going through investigation and the insurance, it’s just really going to take some time to know what’s possible.”

According to Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Trooper Stewart, of the Ridgway-based State Police, the fire at AWP that began around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, originated in an area inside the structure, on division two of the building.

When firefighters arrived, an active, fully-engulfed fire was discovered.

Multiple explosions could be heard around the time the fire broke out, and some nearby residents experienced power outages. Billowing clouds of smoke could be seen from several miles away as dozens of firefighters continued to battle the blaze throughout the morning.

While the point of origin of the fire has been determined, Trooper Stewart said the cause is still under investigation and will most likely take some time to determine.

The damage is currently estimated at $3 million, but Trooper Stewart noted the first estimate may be conservative and damage could be as much as $5 million.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Allegheny Wood Products, Inc. (AWP), based in Riverton, West Virginia, operates 14 sawmill and dry-kiln facilities in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It is one of the largest hardwood lumber companies in the United States.

AWP acquired the Marble, PA plant in 2004. The facility has been operating in Clarion County since the early 20th century. Beginning as a small circle sawmill and owned by P.A. Niederriter; it was supplied by local families skidding logs with teams of horses and mules.

