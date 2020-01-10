 

Helen Mae Haggerty

Friday, January 10, 2020 @ 02:01 PM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Haggerty CroppedHelen Mae Haggerty, 72, of Shippenville, PA, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clarion County.

She was born May 20, 1947, in Ellenville, NY, the daughter of Raymond and Iris (Hartman) Faulkner.

Helen lived in the area most of her life and loved caring for her family.

Her memory will be cherished by her children, Shirley Haggerty, of Sligo, Melissa Wiseman, and husband, Lee, of New Bethlehem, and Robert Haggerty and wife, Ann, of Fort Mius, SC; grandchildren, Devin Haggerty and Amanda Haggerty, of Fort Mius, SC; a great-grandson, Max Haggerty; brother, Lewis Faulkner, of New Bethlehem; and sisters, Mary McCamant, of Sligo, and Vivian Merryman and husband, Rick, Sligo.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Clarence Haggerty, brothers, Franklin Faulkner, William Faulkner and Edward Faulkner; and sister, Carrie Kelly.

Relatives and friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan.14, 2020 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg, with Rev. John Bargar officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Helen’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.


