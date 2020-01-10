New Bethlehem Woman Completes Opioid Treatment Specialist Certification Program With Honors

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Stephanie Seidle-Weaver, of New Bethlehem, has completed the Opioid Treatment Specialist Certificate Program from Clarion University with honors.

Seidle-Weaver is currently the Office and Public Relations Manager at Roads to Recovery, Inc. in Clarion.

She is also a facilitator for Strengthening Families 10-14 program and a member of the Clarion County Suicide Coalition.

She resides in New Bethlehem with her husband, Wade and stepson Brenden.

Seidle-Weaver is the daughter of Randy Seidle & Dr. Kathy Ober of Blue Hill Maine and Kathy and Ted Kiskadden of Shippenville.

