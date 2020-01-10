Person Found Deceased on Horsecreek Road in Seneca

SENECA, Pa. (ETY) – Horsecreek Road in Seneca was closed for a time on Thursday morning after the body of a deceased individual was found.

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh confirmed that a body was found on Horsecreek Road on Thursday morning; however, she was unable to provide any further details.

According to Rugh, the Franklin-based State Police are expected to issue a release sometime Friday on the incident.

The initial 9-1-1 call indicated an individual was found in a ditch near the intersection with Meadow Church Road/Johnston Lane with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

A representative of the state police confirmed Horsecreek Road was closed due to a “police incident” on Thursday morning but was unable to provide any further information, citing an “active investigation.”

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, the scene was cleared, and the road reopened, around 9:30 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

(Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this story.)

RELATED:

BREAKING NEWS: State Police Shut Down Horsecreek Road in Seneca

UPDATE: Horsecreek Road in Seneca Reopened

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.