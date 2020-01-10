 

Person Found Deceased on Horsecreek Road in Seneca

Friday, January 10, 2020 @ 01:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-lineSENECA, Pa. (ETY) – Horsecreek Road in Seneca was closed for a time on Thursday morning after the body of a deceased individual was found.

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh confirmed that a body was found on Horsecreek Road on Thursday morning; however, she was unable to provide any further details.

According to Rugh, the Franklin-based State Police are expected to issue a release sometime Friday on the incident.

The initial 9-1-1 call indicated an individual was found in a ditch near the intersection with Meadow Church Road/Johnston Lane with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

A representative of the state police confirmed Horsecreek Road was closed due to a “police incident” on Thursday morning but was unable to provide any further information, citing an “active investigation.”

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, the scene was cleared, and the road reopened, around 9:30 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

(Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this story.)

RELATED:

BREAKING NEWS: State Police Shut Down Horsecreek Road in Seneca

UPDATE: Horsecreek Road in Seneca Reopened


