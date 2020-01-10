‘Purple Outage’ Announced for Forest Area Basketball Game on January 13

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Mighty Mini’s Relay Team and FCCLA are proud to announce a “Purple Outage” at East Forest on Monday, January 13, with proceeds from the evening being donated to the American Cancer Society.

(Photo courtesy of Forest Area School District)

The boys’ basketball team will be hosting the Cranberry boys team with the junior varsity game beginning at 6:00 and varsity to follow.

There will be a concession stand, basket raffles, and information available on the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.

Purple is the color of Relay for Life, which represents all types of cancer. Purple symbolizes hope.

The Mighty Mini’s Relay Team and FCCLA hope you can join them in an evening of entertainment by wearing purple and cheering on the Forest Area Boys Basketball team while supporting a worthy cause.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.