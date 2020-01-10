Raymond P. Sonoski, 96, of Estero, FL. and formerly of Oil City died December 7, 2019, at Lifecare of Estero after an extended illness.

Born August 22, 1923, in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Alex & Helen Kolesky Sonoski.

Raymond was a graduate of St. Joseph High School.

Ray was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during World War II where he landed on the beaches of Normandy.

He started his working career at the family grocery store on Spruce Street and later with his brother Eugene ran the Rouseville Quality Market. He then went on to work as a meat cutter for several grocery stores in the Meadville area.

He was married to the former Pauline Crudo and she survives.

Ray and Polly wintered in St. Petersburg, Fl. for over twenty years, where Ray enjoyed golfing. He was also an avid reader.

A member of St. Stephen’s Church, Ray was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother-in-law Joseph Crudo & his wife Helen of Estero, Fl.,

two sisters-in-law Joan Sonoski of TX, Barb Crudo of Oil City and the following nieces and nephews Randy Sonoski, Joseph Crudo, David Crudo, Lori Kogoy, Chris Cox, Helen Jane Higgins, Cathy Dutko, Frank Crudo, and Mary Singletary

He was preceded in death by a brother Eugene E. Sonoski and a brother-in-law Frank Crudo.

Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. in St Stephens Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 16 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Stephen’s Church, Oil City, PA. with Fr. Ian McElrath Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com

