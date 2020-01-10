Say What?!: Squirrel Ransacks Home Of Vacationing Family

BUCKHEAD, Ga. – A Georgia family said they returned home after a holiday vacation to find their home has been ransacked by a squirrel, and their insurance wouldn’t cover the damage.

Kari Drees said she and her family received an alert while out of town that their alarm had been triggered, so they had a friend check on their home in Buckhead.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.