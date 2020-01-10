State Police Release Additional Details on Horsecreek Road Death Investigation

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police have released additional details on the investigation into an individual found deceased on Horsecreek Road on Thursday.

Police say they responded to Horsecreek Road on Thursday, January 9, for a report of a gunshot victim.

According to police, through investigation, it was determined that the victim, who is listed as a known 72-year-old man, died form a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say the public was not in danger at any time.

The identity of the individual has not been released.

Horsecreek Road in Seneca was closed for a time on Thursday morning after the body was discovered.

A representative of the state police confirmed Horsecreek Road was closed due to a “police incident” on Thursday morning, but was unable to provide any further information at that time, citing an “active investigation.”

On Friday morning, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh confirmed that a body was found on Horsecreek Road on Thursday; however, she was unable to provide any further details.

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, the scene was cleared, and the road reopened, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

