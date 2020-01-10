 

Thursday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Friday, January 10, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Jan. 9 basketball scores.

BOYS

NON-CONFERENCE

Punxsutawney 57, A-C Valley 54
Warren 43, Ridgway 35

GIRLS

AML

Johnsonburg 50, Sheffield 15

NTL

Port Allegany 47, Galeton 21
Coudersport 49, Austin 10
Otto-Eldred 52, Smethport 13

NON-CONFERENCE

Brockway 57, Cameron County 31
Clarion 67, Forest Area 18


