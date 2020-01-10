Thursday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Friday, January 10, 2020 @ 12:01 AM
Jan. 9 basketball scores.
BOYS
NON-CONFERENCE
Punxsutawney 57, A-C Valley 54
Warren 43, Ridgway 35
GIRLS
AML
Johnsonburg 50, Sheffield 15
NTL
Port Allegany 47, Galeton 21
Coudersport 49, Austin 10
Otto-Eldred 52, Smethport 13
NON-CONFERENCE
Brockway 57, Cameron County 31
Clarion 67, Forest Area 18
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.