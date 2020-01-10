Union Girls Host Keystone on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – A pair of KSAC girls’ teams looking to make a mid-season playoff push square off in Rimersburg Friday night when Union hosts Keystone, and EYT Media/D9Sports.com has all the action covered on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball.



(Photo: Alyssa Dunlap of Keystone (left) and Keira Croyle of Union (right) square off in a KSAC Crossover game Friday)

Tip-off is set for approximately 7:30 p.m. or about 20 to 25 minutes after the conclusion of the junior varsity content. The Kerle Tire Pregame Show from Union High School will start at 7 p.m.

Dustin Kifer and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle will have the call of the game with Rossetti also handling the pre- and post-game interviews.

Both teams enter the game at 6-4 overall.

Keystone has five players averaging at least six points per game.

Emily Lauer leads the Lady Panthers at 13.8 ppg while Jozee Weaver checks in at 7.6 ppg and Natalie Bowser at 7.3 ppg. Maddie Dunlap also scores 6.2 ppg with Danae Hurrelbrink adding 6.0 ppg.

Union is paced by one of the top sophomores in District 9 in Dominika Logue.

Logue averages 19.8 ppg and in the lone Golden Damsel above 8.0 ppg, although Union does have four other players between 5.2 ppg and 7.3 ppg. Hailey Kriebel averages 7.3 ppg, Maggie Minick chips in 7.2 ppg, Kennedy Vogle scores 6.4 ppg and Keria Croyle contributes 5.2 ppg.

HOW TO LISTEN

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the exploreClarion website to access the player story and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play), or click here to listen.

