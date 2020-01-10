 

Wolf Administration Promotes Initiative to Encourage Organ Donors

Friday, January 10, 2020

Posted by exploreClarion

Rachel Levine FB safeHARRISBURG, Pa. – The departments of Health and Transportation on Wednesday recognized the first organ donor day in Pennsylvania with events to educate residents about organ and tissue donation and encourage them to register as a donor through several events being held across the state.

“The fact that one donor can save up to eight lives makes today (January 8) the perfect reminder to take a few seconds and sign up,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Organ and tissue transplants have become an integral part of health care in the state and across the nation. Registering to be a donor has the potential to save many lives.”

Events were held across the state to highlight the importance of signing up as an organ donor.

Nearly half of eligible Pennsylvanians are registered as organ donors, with more than 89,000 signing up last year alone. The state has set a goal to have at least 50 percent of eligible residents registered as donors by 2021.

“Pennsylvania driver’s license and identification card holders can volunteer to possibly save a life through registering to be an organ donor when they get their picture taken for their license or ID card, or they can sign up anytime online,” Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramain said. “We are proud to play a part in these potentially life-saving efforts.”

Donate Life Pennsylvania is the collaborative initiative between the departments of Health and Transportation, the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) and Gift of Life Donor Program (GOL). Trust Fund contributions are used to educate Pennsylvanians, build awareness about the importance of organ and tissue donation, and increase the number of people who sign up as organ donors on their driver’s licenses and state identification cards.

Residents who have a driver’s license or state I.D. card can add the donor designation to their record by visiting PennDOT’s website, www.penndot.gov–they do not have to wait to renew their license to donate.

For more information on organ donation or how to donate to the Governor Casey Trust Fund, visit www.health.pa.gov.


