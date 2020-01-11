A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers, mainly before 5am. Low around 43. South wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 40 by noon. West wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Rain showers likely before 5am, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

