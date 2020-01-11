Betty Joan (Head) Hall, age 89, of the SouthWoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville, PA, formerly of Tionesta, PA, died at her home on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was born in West Hickory, PA on August 12, 1930, daughter of the late Harry H. and Martha A. (Rodgers) Head.

Betty attended Hickory Township High School, where she graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1948.

She married her husband of 39 years, Donald E. “Gene” Hall, Sr., at West Hickory United Methodist Church on June 12, 1952. He preceded her in death on November 21, 1991.

Betty retired from the Forest Area School District Central Office.

She was a member of Tionesta Presbyterian Church and a former member of the Sylvania Chapter of The Order of the Eastern Star in Tionesta.

Betty was an avid reader, enjoyed quilting and gardening, solving crossword and Sudoku puzzles and watching Jeopardy.

Betty is survived by three sons and daughter: Donald Hall, Jr. and his wife Kathy of Tionesta, Robert Hall and his wife Ruth of Ambridge, PA, Joseph Hall and his wife Marcy of Columbia, SC, and Deborah Boyer of Oil City, PA. Nine grandchildren: Jessica Zielinski and her husband Steve, Jennifer Hoffman and her husband Patrick, Nicholas Hall and his wife Jolyn, Abby Carrieri and her husband James, Robert Hall and his wife Sasha, Megan Colangelo and her husband Robert, Trevor Hall and his wife Kristen, Bradley Hall and his wife Michelle, and Sarah Clay. 17 great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie Hall, and by her son-in-law, Walter Boyer. The last surviving member of her family, she was also preceded in death by two brothers and a sister: Merle, Wayne, and Edythe Head.

Friends will be received from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta. Services will follow at 3;00 p.m. with Rev. David Oyler officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Tionesta.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at SouthWoods for their excellent care and compassion during her stay and also to the Hospice of Crawford County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sarah Stewart Bovard Memorial Library, P.O. Box 127, Tionesta, PA 16353.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.