Boys’ Basketball: Redbank Valley Holds off Forest Area; KC, Clarion, C-L, ACV, Keystone Get Wins

TIONESTA, Pa. (D9Sports) – Redbank Valley held off a strong Forest Area comeback attempt in the fourth quarter to edge the homestanding Fires, 72-69, at West Forest.

(Photo of Redbank Valley’s Bryson Bain. Photo by Shelly Atzeni. Check out more of Atzeni’s work here.)

The Bulldogs led by 13, 63-50, going to the fourth quarter only to watch Forest Area claw its way back into the game behind eight fourth-quarter points from Franklin Meals, who hit a pair of 3-pointers in the frame.

But Redbank Valley got just enough scoring, including four points from Owen Magagnotti, to hold off the comeback.

Bryson Bain and Magangonii each paced the Bulldogs with 19 points and were two of four Redbank Valley players in double digits.

Declan Fricko and Landon Pence each added 13 points in the win with Chris Marshall contributing eight.

Meals had a team-best 18 points for Forest Area while Jullian Gillenwater added 12 points and five assists. Noah Burke (10 points, 9 rebounds), Jacob Eddy (8 points, 8 rebounds) and Waylon Dashner (8 points, 11 rebounds) all just missed double-doubles for the Fires with Allen Johnson contributing 13 points.

CLARION 83, VENANGO CATHOLIC 29

CLARION, Pa. – Cal German led an explosive offensive as Clarion handled visiting Venango Catholic, 82-29.

German led the Bobcats offense with a game-high 25 points while grabbing eight rebounds. Nick Frederick scored 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers with Skylar Rhodes netting 14 points grabbing nine rebounds. Christian Simko chipped in 11 points and Hunter Craddock had 10 boards with six points.

Andrew Burda had 14 points to pace the Vikings offense.

KARNS CITY 51, NORTH CLARION 40

KARNS CITY, Pa. – A jaw injury didn’t keep Chase Beighley and Karns City down.

After injuring his jaw in Wednesday’s loss to Union, Beighley was right back on the court Friday scoring 28 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Gremlins past visiting North Clarion, 51-40.

Beighley hit three 3-pointers and went 7-for-8 at the line to lead the Gremlins offense. Nathan Waltman added nine tallies and 10 rebounds in the win and Caiden Corbett chipped in six.

Devon Walters knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 12 points to pace the Wolves, who led 16-3 early. Matson Higgins added 10 tallies.

A-C VALLEY 55, CRANBERRY 50

SENECA, Pa. – Eddie Stravanus had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds as A-C Valley held on to defeat Cranberry, 55-50.

Broc Weigle had 11 points for the Falcons while Eli Penny chipped in 10. Levi Orton grabbed 11 rebounds and had nine points with four steals.

Matt McQuaide had a game-high 18 points to pace the Berries in the loss while JT Stahlman added 11 tallies.

KEYSTONE 74, UNION 39

KNOX, Pa. – Troy Johnson and Colin Say each had 15 points to help Keystone defeat visiting Union, 74-39.

Andrew Lauer had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers. Marc Rearock had 10 points while Alex Rapp had three points and five assists.

Truman Vereb paced the Knights with 13 points. Karter Vogle had seven tallies and Caiden Rainey chipped in six.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 71, MONITEAU 50

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – Deion Deas hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 28 points, as Clarion-Limestone rebounded from Tuesday’s loss to Keystone to blast Moniteau, 71-50, on the road.

Deas added eight rebounds, six assists and two steals

Hayden Callen had a double-double for the Lions with 18 points and 10 rebounds while adding eight assists, three steals and three blocked shots, and Mitch Knepp a career-high-tying 14 points to go with nine rebounds.

Ethan McDeavitt paced Moniteau with 17 points and nine rebounds. Gage Neal had 10 points and eight rebounds and Kyle Pry also scored 10 points.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.