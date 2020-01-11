Case Against Lucinda Woman Accused of Stealing Over $15K of Tools Moving Forward

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a Lucinda woman who allegedly stole and threw away over $15,000.00 in tools belonging to a known victim is continuing to make its way through the court system.

Court documents indicate a criminal conference for 31-year-old Kayla Marie Butler, of Lucinda, was held on Thursday, January 8.

Butler faces the following charges:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Lucinda in late May of 2019.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on May 23, 2019, Kayla Butler entered the residence she shared with a known victim in Lucinda while the victim was not at home and smashed multiple items in the house.

She then allegedly went to the victim’s garage and stole approximately $15,150.00 of tools before fleeing the scene.

The complaint notes Butler later disposed of the tools by throwing them on the side of an unknown road.

According to the complaint, Butler admitted to the victim and another individual, via text messages, that she stole the victim’s tools.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on October 7, 2019, and were transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas after being waived for court on November 5, 2019.

