Clarion Wrestling: Golden Eagles Enjoy Clean Sweep at VMI Quad

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Clarion wrestling team finished their day in Virginia as the sole undefeated team, going 3-0 with victories over conference foe Cleveland State as well as VMI and Cal Baptist at the VMI Quad.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

The Golden Eagles (6-3, 3-2 MAC) have won six straight duals, including three straight victories over conference opponents.

Clarion racked up bonus win after bonus win on Friday, recording six wins by fall, three technical falls and two major decisions out of 21 total bout victories. They also excelled in the clutch moments, with the Golden Eagles winning several matches but just a handful of points as well as two overtime decisions.

Clarion 25, Cleveland State 15

125 – Jake Gromacki (Clarion) over Logan Heil (Cleveland State) (Fall 4:24)

133 – Seth Koleno (Clarion) over Justin Patrick (Cleveland State) (Dec 6-4)

141 – Evan Cheek (Cleveland State) over Alex Blake (Clarion) (Fall 4:21)

149 – Brock Zacherl (Clarion) over Gus Sutton (Cleveland State) (Fall 4:10)

157 – Avery Shay (Clarion) over Nico O`Dor (Cleveland State) (SV-1 4-2)

165 – Riley Smucker (Cleveland State) over Mike Bartolo (Clarion) (Dec 6-5)

174 – Chase Archangelo (Cleveland State) over Jack Peura (Clarion) (Dec 6-4)

184 – DeAndre Nassar (Cleveland State) over Shae Bloom (Clarion) (Dec 15-8)

197 – Greg Bulsak (Clarion) over Benjamin Smith (Cleveland State) (MD 10-0)

285 – Ty Bagoly (Clarion) over John Kelbly (Cleveland State) (Dec 9-5)

Recap: The bout that proved to be the toughest of the day was the first, as the Golden Eagles and Vikings went toe-to-toe in a difficult conference dual. Jake Gromacki and Brock Zacherl got things going with wins by fall at 125 and 149 pounds respectively, canceling out a pin by Evan Cheek at 141 pounds to put Clarion ahead 15-6 after four bouts. Avery Shay scored an important sudden victory decision over Nico O’Dor at 157 pounds, a victory that proved to be absolutely crucial as the Vikings won each of the next three bouts. Greg Bulsak officially clinched the dual in the 197 pound bout, beating Benjamin Smith by major decision, and Ty Bagoly continued his undefeated streak in MAC competition with a 9-5 decision over John Kelbly.

Clarion 33, VMI 8

125 – Cameron Butler (Clarion) over John McGarry (VMI) (Dec 9-2)

133 – Seth Koleno (Clarion) over Cliff Conway (VMI) (Fall 4:27)

141 – Noah Roulo (VMI) over Alex Blake (Clarion) (Dec 6-0)

149 – Jalin Hankerson (Clarion) over Job Chishko (VMI) (Fall 2:15)

157 – Avery Shay (Clarion) over Will Lawrence (VMI) (Dec 8-4)

165 – Mike Bartolo (Clarion) over Jon Hoover (VMI) (Dec 4-0)

174 – Neal Richards (VMI) over Jack Peura (Clarion) (TF 27-11 6:10)

184 – Luke Funck (Clarion) over Max Gallahan (VMI) (TB-2 9-3)

197 – Greg Bulsak (Clarion) over Zach Brown (VMI) (Fall 2:26)

285 – Ty Bagoly (Clarion) over Chris Beck (VMI) (Dec 4-1)

Recap: The Golden Eagles jumped out to a quick 9-0 advantage on the Keydets, with Cam Butler recording a decision over John McGarry and Seth Koleno pinning Cliff Conway in the 133 pound bout. Jalin Hankerson recorded the first of his two wins by fall of the day, pinning Job Chishko, and Luke Funck survived an overtime bout with Max Gallahan for his first win of the afternoon. Bulsak pinned Zach Brown, and Ty Bagoly finished off Chris Beck to finish off the victory.

Clarion 30, Cal Baptist 10

125 – Cameron Butler (Clarion) over Keanu Perez (Cal Baptist) (Dec 3-2)

133 – Seth Koleno (Clarion) over Christian Nunez (Cal Baptist) (TF 18-2 4:26)

141 – Adam Velasquez (Cal Baptist) over Alex Blake (Clarion) (Dec 5-3)

149 – Brock Zacherl (Clarion) over A J Raya (Cal Baptist) (Dec 10-4)

157 – Jalin Hankerson (Clarion) over Zachary Rowe (Cal Baptist) (Fall 1:58)

165 – Mike Bartolo (Clarion) over Cole Pruit (Cal Baptist) (TF 17-2 3:50)

174 – Jacob Cooper (Cal Baptist) over Jack Peura (Clarion) (Dec 7-2)

184 – Luke Funck (Clarion) over Garrett Strang (Cal Baptist) (Dec 9-5)

197 – Greg Bulsak (Clarion) over Arick Lopez (Cal Baptist) (TF 20-4 4:16)

285 – Zach Schrader (Cal Baptist) over Brylee Shumaker (Clarion) (MD 14-5)

Recap: Butler finished his 2-0 day with a 3-2 decision over Keanu Perez, and Koleno closed his 3-0 afternoon with a tech fall over Christian Nunez. Hankerson wrestled up one weight class and pinned Zachary Rowe with just over a minute remaining in the first period, followed by a tech fall from Mike Bartolo at 165 pounds. Funck won a decision over Garrett Strang, and Greg Bulsak posted his third bonus win of the day with a tech fall over Arick Lopez at 197 pounds.

