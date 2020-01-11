Evanna “Vannie” Dean Marvin, 64, passed away at UPMC Northwest on January 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born December 5, 1955, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late Gene Leroy and Helen Louise Baker Nurss.

Vannie was a 1973 Cranberry Area High School Graduate.

She worked as a waitress, and then went into the Valley Grove and Oil City School Districts working as a para-professional, and then worked at Jentre Direct before retiring.

She attended Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin.

Vannie was a loving wife, mother, and Nana to her entire family. Her outgoing personality drew people to her instantly, and she was known for her sense of humor. She spent time cooking and was known for her ever-changing, unique, recipes. She enjoyed gardening, growing her own herbs, and watching the birds.

On October 19, 1982, she married Curtis William Marvin, who survives. Curtis and Vannie were childhood friends, sharing over 60 years of friendship together. They were married for 37 of those beloved years.

In addition to her husband, surviving is her son, Justin Marvin and his wife Heather, and their four girls, Laila, Aria, Talia, and Ilana all of Oil City.

Also surviving are three sisters, Luanne Bodamer and her husband Tom, of Oil City, Kara Gervasoni of Venice, FL, and Sharon Shreffler and her husband Ed of Oil City, her sister-in-law, Sue Wills, and special friends, Michael Mewes and his wife Martha of Franklin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Curtis and Marjorie Marvin, her step-mother, Lavinia “Binny” Nurss, and her sister-in-law, Sarah Marvin.

Friends and family will be received at the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to noon, with the funeral service starting at noon, with the Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt, Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be at the Lamey Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Vannie’s name to the American Cancer Society or to the Venango Humane Society.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.