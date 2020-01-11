 

Featured Local Job: Automotive Mechanic

Saturday, January 11, 2020 @ 09:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Gatesman Autobody is seeking an Automotive Mechanic.

This position includes state inspections, oil changes, general maintenance, and assisting the Head Mechanic.

This could also include towing and service calls.

A valid driver’s license and state inspection license is required.

Benefits available, IRA, paid holidays and vacation, weekends off.

Apply online at www.gatesmanautobody.com or stop in at 28177 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235.

We look forward to hearing from you!


