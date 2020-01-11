Friday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Jan. 10 basketball scores.
BOYS
AML
Johnsonburg 40, Ridgway 32
Kane 57, DuBois Central Catholic 40
D9 LEAGUE
Elk County Catholic 56, St. Marys 43
Brookville 63, Bradford 41
MO VALLEY LEAGUE
Harmony 55, Curwensville 39
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Central-Martinsburg 51, Clearfield 43
NTL
Coudersport 60, Austin 34
Smethport 42, Otto-Eldred 40
Port Allegany 65, Galeton 27
Cameron County 71, Oswayo Valley 46
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarion 83, Venango Catholic 29
Karns City 51, North Clarion 40
A-C Valley 55, Cranberry 50
Keystone 74, Union 39
Clarion-Limestone 71, Moniteau 50
Redbank Valley 72, Forest Area 69
GIRLS
AML
DuBois Central Catholic 45, Kane 35
D9 LEAGUE
Brookville 56, Bradford 39
MO VALLEY LEAGUE
Curwensville 52, Harmony 36
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Central-Martinsburg 49, Clearfield 20
NTL
Cameron County 38, Oswayo Valley 30
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarion 59, Venango Catholic 14
Keystone 54, Union 31
Cranberry 41, A-C Valley 29
North Clarion 62, Karns City 9
Redbank Valley 59, Forest Area 13
Moniteau 61, Clarion-Limestone 21
Hollidaysburg at Punxsutawney – Moved to Jan. 13
