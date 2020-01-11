 

Friday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Saturday, January 11, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Jan. 10 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Johnsonburg 40, Ridgway 32
Kane 57, DuBois Central Catholic 40

D9 LEAGUE

Elk County Catholic 56, St. Marys 43
Brookville 63, Bradford 41

MO VALLEY LEAGUE

Harmony 55, Curwensville 39

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Central-Martinsburg 51, Clearfield 43

NTL

Coudersport 60, Austin 34
Smethport 42, Otto-Eldred 40
Port Allegany 65, Galeton 27
Cameron County 71, Oswayo Valley 46

NON-CONFERENCE

Clarion 83, Venango Catholic 29
Karns City 51, North Clarion 40
A-C Valley 55, Cranberry 50
Keystone 74, Union 39
Clarion-Limestone 71, Moniteau 50
Redbank Valley 72, Forest Area 69

GIRLS

AML

DuBois Central Catholic 45, Kane 35

D9 LEAGUE

Brookville 56, Bradford 39

MO VALLEY LEAGUE

Curwensville 52, Harmony 36

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Central-Martinsburg 49, Clearfield 20

NTL

Cameron County 38, Oswayo Valley 30

NON-CONFERENCE

Clarion 59, Venango Catholic 14
Keystone 54, Union 31
Cranberry 41, A-C Valley 29
North Clarion 62, Karns City 9
Redbank Valley 59, Forest Area 13
Moniteau 61, Clarion-Limestone 21
Hollidaysburg at Punxsutawney – Moved to Jan. 13


