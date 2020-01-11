Jefferson County Man Faces Charges for Chasing Juvenile While Genitals Exposed

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County man is facing criminal charges regarding incidents in which he is accused of chasing a juvenile around while having his genitals exposed.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 42-year-old John Blain Gervasoni, of Punxsutawney:

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3 (seven counts)

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 2 (seven counts)

According to a criminal complaint, on March 18, 2019, Trooper Malloy, of the Punxsutawney-based State Police, was assigned to investigate a Childline report involving allegations that John Blain Gervasoni was exposing his genitals to children.

According to the complaint, during the interviews, one male juvenile victim related that Gervasoni would expose his genitals and then chased the victim. The victim related this occurred approximately five times, starting in the summer of 2018 through the winter of 2018 and also related he smoked marijuana with Gervasoni on numerous occasions.

Gervasoni was also interviewed by police.

According to the complaint, Gervasoni admitted that he smoked marijuana with the victim in March of 2018.

A juvenile witness was also interviewed. The juvenile allegedly reported being present on two occasions, one during the fall of 2018 and one during the winter of 2018, when he saw Gervasoni chase the juvenile victim while Gervasoni’s genitals were exposed.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on December 10.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 21, with Judge Mizerock presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.