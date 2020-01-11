Marjorie L. Confer, 77, previously of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Wellford, SC.

Born July 30, 1942, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Dale and Ida Lorraine (Wright) Berlin. She was a graduate of the 1960 class of Rocky Grove High School and also earned her Associates Degree.

On June 8, 1973, she married the love of her life, William “Bob” Confer; he preceded her in death.

For most of her life, Marjorie was the owner and operator of a Christian Bookstore in Inman, SC. She was also a Legal Secretary for 10 years in Chicago.

Always keeping herself busy outside of work, Marjorie led a very active lifestyle. She was a member of the Franklin Civics Club and Women Aglow, founded Liken Temporary Services in Franklin, and provided legal secretarial work for several area attorneys. When she found a moment to slow down, she also enjoyed reading a good book.

As a woman of great faith, Marjorie also spent a good portion of her spare time active in her church. She formerly attended the Galloway United Methodist Church, the Grace United Methodist Church, and, most recently, the Franklin Alliance Church. She was also a legacy and attended church at Beaver Hills Baptist Church in Roebuck, SC, while she lived there. She was a compassionate woman, known to lend a helping hand to those in need, and had many special friends in the Franklin area that she thoroughly missed after moving to South Carolina.

Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Peg Berlin Freehling Hughes and her husband, Terry, of Wellford, SC; her brother-in-law, Michael Freehling of Pacolet, SC; her two nephews, Joe Freehling and his wife, Megan of Moore, SC, and Tim Freehling of Pacolet, SC; her two grandnephews, Lucas and Taylor Freehling of Moore, SC; her cousins, Carol Stack and her significant other, Jerry Vermeulen, of Willowbrook, IL, Sandra Mamott of Erie, Connie Wright Hundley, and several other cousins on the Wright side of her family in Texas, Arizona, California, Florida, and in Pennsylvania; and her lifelong best friend, Carolyn Baughman and her husband, Chuck, of Franklin.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marjorie was preceded in death by her cousin, Linda Urey of Franklin.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc, 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Funeral services for Marjorie will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Franklin Alliance Church, 1200 Otter Street, Franklin, PA 16323, beginning at 11 am with Reverend Jon Martin, pastor of the church, officiating.

Marjorie will be laid to rest next to her husband at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions can be made in Marjorie’s honor to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

