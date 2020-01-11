Mayport Man Facing Assault Charges in Domestic Incident Waives Hearing

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a Mayport area man regarding a domestic incident moved forward in court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 41-year-old Brent Richard Minick were waived for court on Tuesday, January 7:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Minick is currently free on $20,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred in Beaver Township, Jefferson County, on Monday, November 11.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on November 11, Brent Richard Minick went to Erin Corrine Minick‘s residence where they engaged in a verbal argument over their children.

The verbal argument allegedly escalated into a physical altercation when Brent Minick grabbed Erin Minick and struck her several times in the face with a closed fist, and Erin Minick slapped and scratched Brent Minick.

The complaint notes troopers observed that Erin Minick suffered a bloody mouth and had several teeth missing and Brent Minick had a scratch under his left eye and a swollen lip.

According to the complaint, during the investigation, drug paraphernalia was observed inside Erin Minick’s residence where she and the children reside.

Brent Minick was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M Bazylak at 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12.

Erin Minick was arraigned at 10:05 a.m. on November 12, on the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She remains free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

Court documents indicate a hearing for Erin Minick scheduled for Tuesday, January 7, was continued and is scheduled to resume at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4.

