Girls’ Basketball: Hinderliter Ties School Mark for Threes in a Game as RV Cruises; Clarion, NC Snag Easy Wins

TIONESTA, Pa. (D9Sports) – Tara Hinderliter tied a school record with seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points to lead visiting Redbank Valley to a 59-13 win over Forest Area at West Forest.

(Photo of Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter, who tied a school record with seven made 3-pointers Friday night in a win over Forest Area. Photo by Shelly Atzeni. Check out more of Atzeni’s work here.)

Hinderliter scored all of her points in the first three quarters, including 21 in the first half when she hit five 3-pointers. She scored 13 points in the second quarter alone.

Karlee Shoemaker also hit a pair of triples and scored nine points for the Lady Bulldogs, while Lauren Smith chipped in seven points.

CLARION 59, VENANGO CATHOLIC 14

OIL CITY, Pa. – Kait Constantino and Jordan Best combined for 34 points to lead visiting Clarion over Venango Catholic, 59-14.

Constantino led the Lady Cats offense with 18 points while Best had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Peyton Simko had nine points with Eva Lerch chipping in six.

Emmy Ekis paced Venango Catholic with eight points and seven rebounds while Hope Winger grabbed nine boards and tallied two points.

CRANBERRY 41, A-C VALLEY 29

FOXBURG, Pa. – Ava Ferringer lead a balanced offensive attack in Cranberry’s 41-29 road victory over A-C Valley.

Ferringer netted 12 points for the Berries with Megan Hadden adding nine. Maddie Cornelius had eight points while Kaia Dean grabbed eight rebounds and scored six points.

Baylee Blauser paced the Lady Falcons with 14 points. Rachel Cullen and Mia Sherman each had six tallies.

NORTH CLARION 62, KARNS CITY 9

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – Mackenzie Bauer scored a game-high 15 points to help North Clarion roll past visiting Karns City, 62-9.

Haley Sherman added 14 points in the win for the She-Wolves, who led 19-4 at the end of the first quarter and 43-6 at halftime with Abby Gatesman scoring nine points on three 3-pointers.

Emma Johns hit a fourth-quarter 3-pointer for Karns City, the Gremlins only points of the second half, and finished with a team-best four points.

MONITEAU 61, CLARION-LIMESTONE 21

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Behind a monster game from Aslyn Pry visiting Moniteau rolled to a 61-21 win over Clarion-Limestone.

Pry scored a career-high 21 points while adding 14 rebounds and four steals. She scored 12 first-quarter points helping the Lady Warriors to a 19-6 lead after eight minutes.

Kristin Auvil also had a double-double for Moniteau with 10 points and 10 rebounds while adding seven assists and five steals, and Abby Rottman reached double digits in points as well with 11.

