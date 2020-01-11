‘Guardian Angel’ in Form of PennDOT Supervisor Rescues Pregnant Woman Stranded in Snow Squall

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – When snowy conditions on Wednesday left a pregnant Hazen woman stranded in a field, her “guardian angel” came to the rescue in the form of a PennDOT worker.

(Photo Courtesy Jill Clark.)

When Jill Clark left her home in Hazen around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning (January 8), road conditions were not bad. She was driving on Allens Mills Road in Jefferson County, heading to DuBois for work.

That changed in a matter of minutes.

“I guess I left at a bad time,” Jill told exploreClarion.com.

If conditions had been bad, Jill said she would have pulled off at the Allens Mills Church; however, it wasn’t until she had passed the church that conditions began to deteriorated.

Recognizing the danger, Jill said she planned to pull off the road as soon as she found a safe place and was trying to reach the parking lot at the Washington Township building.

“I was going slow, but I just couldn’t see. It’s really scary to look back on, because I travel that road every day, twice a day.”

Jill knew that the road has a ninety-degree turn, but she took it too early and traveled through a small ditch. She put her truck into four-wheel drive and pulled forward into the field to be sure she was off the road.

Clark, who is 4½ months pregnant, said at the time, she kept thinking of her three children at home.

That’s when PennDOT Supervisor Jeremy Snyder, who was checking on the roads in section, came along and noticed Jill in the field.

(Photo of Jeremy Snyder provided by PennDOT)

Jeremy rolled down his window and asked Jill if she was okay. Although visibly upset, Jill assured him that she was uninjured and that her husband would be along shortly.

Jeremy went a little further down the road to check on the conditions before turning around and heading back.

“The wind was blowing,” he told exploreClarion.com. “It was hard to see. I parked on the road and went into the field.”

“I introduced myself and told her that she wasn’t stuck and offered to drive her truck out for her.”

Jeremy said it was an offer Clark quickly accepted.

As the two talked, Jeremy discovered that Jill was headed to DuBois.

“I said I was going to Falls Creek. I told her that I would lead the way, and we’d go slow, and she could follow me into town. I figured things would be better by the time we got there. So, she followed me into town.”

No stranger to Pennsylvania winters, Jill said that she still gets scared when she thinks of what could have happened that morning.

“It was so disorienting. I had no clue where I was. I couldn’t even see the houses that were along the road,” she explained.

“That’s what was so scary. You think you know the area, but then you see absolutely nothing in those conditions. That was one of my worst, worst experiences ever.”

Glad that he was able to help, Jeremy emphasized that it’s not the first time he has offered assistance to motorists.

“When I’m out and about if I find a stranded motorist, I always stop and make sure they’re okay.

“I know I’m out here to take care of the roads; but essentially, I’m kind of out there to take care of the public, too.”

