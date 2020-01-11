WEATHER ALERT: Strong Gusty Winds Expected for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Weather Message at 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020:

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA

315 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020

COUNTIES:

Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Fayette-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, New Castle, Ellwood City, Butler, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Ambridge, Monaca, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Kittanning, Ford City, Indiana, Washington, Canonsburg, Waynesburg, Murrysville, Greensburg, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Latrobe, Monessen, Uniontown, Weirton, Follansbee, Wellsburg, Wheeling, Moundsville, New Martinsville, Fairmont, and Morgantown

315 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty wind could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Weather Alerts are brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.