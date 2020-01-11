 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

WEATHER ALERT: Strong Gusty Winds Expected for Clarion County

Saturday, January 11, 2020 @ 05:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Wind 1-11CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Weather Message at 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020:

Wind Advisory
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
315 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020

COUNTIES:

Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Fayette-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, New Castle, Ellwood City, Butler, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Ambridge, Monaca, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Kittanning, Ford City, Indiana, Washington, Canonsburg, Waynesburg, Murrysville, Greensburg, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Latrobe, Monessen, Uniontown, Weirton, Follansbee, Wellsburg, Wheeling, Moundsville, New Martinsville, Fairmont, and Morgantown
315 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty wind could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Weather Alerts are brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.