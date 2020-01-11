Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Camp Cadet Applications Available for Interested Youth

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop C, Camp Cadet Program will be held at Clarion University from July 26 through July 31, 2020.

The camp is for boys and girls 12 to 14 years of age.

It is open to residents of Clarion, Jefferson, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, McKean, and Northern Indiana Counties.

Campers will stay at CUP for the entire week.

They will also enjoy a canoe trip on the Clarion River in Cook Forest.

Among the activities presented at Camp Cadet will be a full range of demonstrations and speakers from local fire departments, as well as specialty units from the Pennsylvania State Police and the County Coroner.

There will also be presentations from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the F.B.I., U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Coast Guard, and the Pennsylvania National Guard.

Campers will have the opportunity to learn about law enforcement and teamwork.

The program will be conducted under conditions similar to the training experienced by cadets at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

Campers are required to rise in the morning and participate in physical training.

Movement about the campus is done in military formation, and campers are required to address people according to military standards.

A nonrefundable fee of $20.00 per person is required. The camp is funded entirely through private donations.

If you know of a child interested in attending the camp, they can pick up an application for Cadet Camp at the school they attend.

Applications are also available at local Troop C State police Station or by contacting Trooper Bruce a. Morris at the State Police in Ridgeway at 814-772-2399 or bmorris@pa.gov.

Submissions are processed as they are received to fill the camp compliment.

Completed applications must be received no later than June 1, 2020.

