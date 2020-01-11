Say What?!: Cat Turns Up Two Years After Hurricane Disappearance

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fl. – A Florida sheriff’s office said a cat found by deputies outside a district station was found to be a pet missing since Hurricane Irma, two years earlier.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the cat was found by deputies on Christmas Eve outside the office’s District III headquarters, near the Citrus Point Mall.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.