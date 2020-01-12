A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Isolated sprinkles before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 36 by 10am. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

MondayMostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday – Rain and snow showers. High near 40. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

