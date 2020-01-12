Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pina Colada Tube Cake

This delicious dessert has a unique blend of coconut, pineapple, and rum!

Pina Colada Tube Cake

Ingredients

1 – regular size package white cake mix

1 – 3.4 oz. package instant coconut cream pudding mix

1 cup canola oil

3/4 cup water

2 large eggs, room temperature

1/4 cup rum

1 cup drained crushed pineapple

Glaze:

2 cups confectioners’ sugar, divided

2 tablespoons unsweetened pineapple juice

1/4 cup cream of coconut

1 tablespoon rum

1/4 cup sweetened shredded coconut

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°. Grease and flour a 10-in. fluted tube pan.

~In a large bowl, combine cake mix, pudding mix, oil, water, eggs, and rum; beat on low speed 30 seconds. Beat on medium for two minutes. Stir in pineapple. Transfer batter to prepared pan. Bake 45 to 50 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean). Cool in pan 15 minutes before removing to a wire rack.

~In a small bowl, mix one cup confectioners’ sugar and pineapple juice; brush over warm cake. Cool cake completely.

~In another bowl, mix cream of coconut, rum, and remaining confectioners’ sugar; drizzle over cake. Sprinkle with coconut.

