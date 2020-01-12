 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pina Colada Tube Cake

Sunday, January 12, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This delicious dessert has a unique blend of coconut, pineapple, and rum!

Pina Colada Tube Cake

Ingredients

1 – regular size package white cake mix
1 – 3.4 oz. package instant coconut cream pudding mix
1 cup canola oil
3/4 cup water
2 large eggs, room temperature
1/4 cup rum
1 cup drained crushed pineapple

Glaze:

2 cups confectioners’ sugar, divided
2 tablespoons unsweetened pineapple juice
1/4 cup cream of coconut
1 tablespoon rum
1/4 cup sweetened shredded coconut

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°. Grease and flour a 10-in. fluted tube pan.

~In a large bowl, combine cake mix, pudding mix, oil, water, eggs, and rum; beat on low speed 30 seconds. Beat on medium for two minutes. Stir in pineapple. Transfer batter to prepared pan. Bake 45 to 50 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean). Cool in pan 15 minutes before removing to a wire rack.

~In a small bowl, mix one cup confectioners’ sugar and pineapple juice; brush over warm cake. Cool cake completely.

~In another bowl, mix cream of coconut, rum, and remaining confectioners’ sugar; drizzle over cake. Sprinkle with coconut.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.