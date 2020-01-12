Fire Marshal Rules Elk Twp. House Fire Electrical; Damages Estimated at $100K

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of an Elk Township house fire as electrical.

Chief Steve Merryman, of the Shippenville Fire Department, requested assistance from a PA State Police Fire Marshal in determining the origin and cause of a fire that occurred around 2:41 a.m. on January 10, at a single-story residence located on Pine City Road, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

According to State Fire Marshal Kathleen Watters, the fire originated in the kitchen of the home and was determined to be accidental in nature due to an electrical issue with a floor lamp.

The victim, a 61-year-old Shippenville woman, was taken to UPMC Northwest for smoke inhalation.

No one else was injured.

Damages are estimated to be $100,000.00.

