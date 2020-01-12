Jefferson County Man Accused of Shoving, Striking Woman

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County man is facing assault charges following an incident where he allegedly shoved and struck a female victim.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Kenneth Clayton Peace, of Summerville, on January 7.

The charges are the result of an assault that occurred around 9:00 a.m. on January 7 at a residence located on Heathville Ohl Road, in Beaver Township, Jefferson County.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, Kenneth Clayton Peace came to the Punxsutawney-based State Police barracks to report he got into a physical altercation with a known female victim. Peace told police the victim attacked him, so he shoved her into the bathtub multiple times.

Around 12:45 p.m., the victim was interviewed.

According to the complaint, the victim reported Peace shoved her multiple times and struck her in the face with his hand, causing her a visible injury. The victim also reported having injuries to her back and shoulder from falling after she was shoved.

The complaint notes Trooper Granville, of the Punxsutawney-based State Police, was able to observe fresh injuries to the left upper part of the victim’s face, as well as injuries to her back and shoulder.

Peace was arraigned in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office at 7:40 p.m. on January 7, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, with Judge Bazylak presiding.

