SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Offers Stuffed Chicken Breast Special Today

Sunday, January 12, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

korner IMG_0235RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering a stuffed chicken breast special on Sunday, January 12.

Mark your calendar and make sure to stop in at the Korner Restaurant for the following delicious specials:

– Monday, January 13, Ham and Swiss Chicken Melt
– Tuesday, January 14, Stuffed Chicken Shells
– Wednesday, January 15, Ham & Scalloped Potatoes
– Thurday, January 16, Spaghetti, Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, or Roast Beef
– Friday, January 17, Fish, Shrimp or Ribeye
– Saturday, January 18, Pulled Pork Sandwich
– Sunday, January 19, Beef Tips Over Noodles

korner fish

Don’t forget about dessert. Fresh Homemade pies and deserts are baked daily.

korner kr3

korner cinnimon rolls

korner ice cream

Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

korner-w-logo_10112019


