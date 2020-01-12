SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Offers Stuffed Chicken Breast Special Today
Sunday, January 12, 2020 @ 12:01 AM
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering a stuffed chicken breast special on Sunday, January 12.
Mark your calendar and make sure to stop in at the Korner Restaurant for the following delicious specials:
– Monday, January 13, Ham and Swiss Chicken Melt
– Tuesday, January 14, Stuffed Chicken Shells
– Wednesday, January 15, Ham & Scalloped Potatoes
– Thurday, January 16, Spaghetti, Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, or Roast Beef
– Friday, January 17, Fish, Shrimp or Ribeye
– Saturday, January 18, Pulled Pork Sandwich
– Sunday, January 19, Beef Tips Over Noodles
Don’t forget about dessert. Fresh Homemade pies and deserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.