 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Remains in Effect for Clarion County

Sunday, January 12, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

82141704_2622185964546137_3497490060675121152_oCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Weather Message at 4:28 a.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020:

Wind Advisory
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
428 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

COUNTIES:

Garrett-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Westmoreland Ridges-Fayette-Fayette Ridges-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston-Preston-Eastern Preston-Western Tucker-Eastern Tucker-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Mountain Lake Park, Oakland MD, Grantsville, Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, New Castle, Ellwood City, Butler, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Ambridge, Monaca, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Kittanning, Ford City, Indiana, Washington, Canonsburg, Waynesburg, Murrysville, Greensburg, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Latrobe, Monessen, Ligonier, Donegal, Uniontown, Champion, Ohiopyle, Weirton, Follansbee, Wellsburg, Wheeling, Moundsville, New Martinsville, Fairmont, Morgantown, Coopers Rock, Kingwood, Bruceton Mills, Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, Hazelton, Parsons, Hendricks, Saint George, Davis, Thomas, and Canaan Valley
428 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Weather Alerts are brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.