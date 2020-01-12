WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Remains in Effect for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Weather Message at 4:28 a.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020:

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA

428 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

COUNTIES:

Garrett-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Westmoreland Ridges-Fayette-Fayette Ridges-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston-Preston-Eastern Preston-Western Tucker-Eastern Tucker-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Mountain Lake Park, Oakland MD, Grantsville, Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, New Castle, Ellwood City, Butler, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Ambridge, Monaca, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Kittanning, Ford City, Indiana, Washington, Canonsburg, Waynesburg, Murrysville, Greensburg, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Latrobe, Monessen, Ligonier, Donegal, Uniontown, Champion, Ohiopyle, Weirton, Follansbee, Wellsburg, Wheeling, Moundsville, New Martinsville, Fairmont, Morgantown, Coopers Rock, Kingwood, Bruceton Mills, Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, Hazelton, Parsons, Hendricks, Saint George, Davis, Thomas, and Canaan Valley

428 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Weather Alerts are brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.